Tanhaji Box Office Day 21: Ajay Devgn’s Period Drama Has An Excellent 3rd Week

Tanhaji Box Office: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior enjoyed an excellent third week as collections stayed over the 2.75 crores mark right through. Considering the fact that the third Friday was 5.38 crores, the fall till the last weekdays was less than 50%, which is amazing.

On Thursday, the film collected 2.77 crores and that’s hardly a dip when compared to Wednesday collections of 2.92 crores. The film has now reached 237.87 crores and if the momentum stays like this, 250 crores would be crossed in a jiffy.

There is no stopping the blockbuster run of the film which is now bound to collect more than even last week’s Street Dancer 3D in the current week. This pretty much signifies how the Ajay Devgn starrer has created maximum impact amongst audiences. There is a good count of shows that the Om Raut directed affair has retained in the fourth week as well which means some bountiful times are set ahead for the film.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

