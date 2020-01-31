Vijay Sethupathi & Nayanthara To Team Up Again For THIS Film?

Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi happens to be on a signing spree. The versatile actor who already has his kitty full with over a dozen films may soon be joining forces with Bigil actress Nayanthara for their next.

As per a report from galatta.com, the Makkal Selvan actor may soon be teaming up with the ‘Lady Superstar’ for the second time for filmmaker Vignesh Shivan’s next.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be announced.

If everything falls in place, then it will be for the second time where Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be coming together post-Vignesh Shivan’s 2015 released super hit directorial Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

As per the same report, Vignesh was supposed to helm a Tamil venture with actor Sivakarthikeyan, but following some reason, the film has been delayed.

On the work front, Nayanthara who was last seen in Rajinikanth starrer Darbar, happens to busy these days with her Tamil spiritual venture Mookuthi Amman which is helmed by RJ Balaji.

About Vijay Sethupathi, the actor has been making news for filmmaker Lokesh Kanagraj’s action-thriller Master which has Thalapathy Vijay in lead, and also for his Hindi debut in filmmaker Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha which has Aamir Khan in lead.

Apart from Master and Lal Singh Chaddha, the Tamil superstar also has yet another biggie in form filmmaker Sukumar’s Telugu action thriller which has been tentatively titled AA20 with Allu Arjun in lead.

