Tanhaji Box Office Day 17 Advance Booking: Keep Guessing! It’s Bigger Than Your Expectations

Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is here to stay for a long time, which is clearly seen from its unprecedented run despite the release of several biggies like Chhapaak and Street Dancer 3D. Yesterday, the period drama showed a huge growth and today, expect the UNEXPECTED!

Let’s take a look at the major centers of the country to know how Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is faring in advance booking:

Mumbai

It’s all blazing here in Mumbai and is witnessing a record run for this period drama. As of now, 70-75% shows are full to almost full (inclusive of houseful shows) in advance ticket sale for the 3D version. It’s all FULL in Marathi 3D! While in the 2D version of both the languages, around 70% shows are filling fast.

Delhi-NCR

In the capital region too, the film is performing extremely well. For today, the filling fast shows are in the range of 55-60% for the 3D version, while 2D is around 50%.

Bengaluru

It’s a riot in Bengaluru as 80-85% shows of 3D version are almost full in advance ticket sale including houseful boards at several places. 2D version is all blank (seats available).

Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, Tanhaji has retained a limited number of shows but it’s record-breaking response here. In 3D version, around 90% shows are filling fast, while it’s 75-80% in 2D.

Pune, Chennai and Kolkata

Another record-breaking territory after Mumbai is Pune and for today, the response in MONSTROUS. In 3D version for both Hindi, Marathi around 85-90% shows are full to almost full in advance ticket sale. 2D version is showing 75-80% shows filling fast.

Chennai too is terrific with 65-70% shows with almost full occupancy.

Kolkata is rocking with 45-50% filling fast shows for 3D version. 2D is showing around 20% shows in the same mode.

