Tanhaji Box Office Day 16: Continues Its Blockbuster Run, Has An Unbelievable Saturday

Tanhaji Box Office: It is turning out to be one unbelievable run for Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior. Despite this being a set film and continuing to find patronage amongst the audiences in a big way, it is still over-performing on a day to day basis. This is being evidenced in the third week as well, what with the footfalls being truly huge all over again. If Friday was anyways quite good at 5.38 crores, collections gathered by the film on Saturday are amongst the best of the best.

The film collected 9.52 crores more and that’s a huge jump over Friday. Typically a content based film manages to do that and that too in just its first weekend, and here Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior, a commercial film, is doing that in its third weekend, which is unprecedented.

The Ajay Devgn starrer is now further benefitting from tax free status, and especially from Maharashtra, where the film is now the biggest of them all. There is just no stopping the film which has collected 212.35 crores already, hence surpassing the lifetime numbers of Ajay Devgn’s biggest grosser till date, Golmaal Again (205.72 crores), in 15 days flat.

Note: All collections as per production and distributions sources

