Tanhaji Box Office: Check Out How Much Profit Ajay Devgn’s Film Has Made Till Now!

Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is the only release of 2020, which has been able to pull off wonders in the number game. It did the same magic, which Uri: The Surgical Strike did in January 2019. Despite its high budget, the period drama has successfully gained huge profits.

Released on 10th January, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been there in theatres for almost 2 months now. And despite its digital release, the film still running with the odd number of shows slated at major multiplexes. As per the latest update, the film has earned 279.50 crores and in front of its budget of 125 crores. Till now, it has accumulated an ROI of 154.50 crores, which is equivalent to 123.60% profit.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Rank Cost* Lifetime ROI ROI % Verdict 1. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior 125.00 279.50 154.50 123.60* Hit

Tanhaji is expected to wrap up its run at a mark of 280 crore mark.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji also features Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Devdatta Nage and Luke Kenny in key roles.

Overwhelmed by the film’s success, Saif Ali Khan recently said that the role will go down as one of his best ever.

He said, “So pleased to be a part of such an inspiring and entertaining film! Thank you Ajay for this great part that will go down as one of my very best! God bless OM Raut, Kumarji, ADF films and the memory of Subedar Tanaji Malusare and Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaaj!,” reports IANS.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!