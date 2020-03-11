Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff’s Actioner Fares Lower Than Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan, Akshay Kumar’s Joker & Others In IMDb Ratings!

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 has been able to survive the excessive trolls and critics’ bashing to collect good moolah at the ticket windows. The film is working in mass centres, which is its target audience, but there’s no denying that the content is not up to the mark.

There are some great examples in Bollywood that show that despite negative critical reception, the films have been able to pull off reasonably good collections and the latest case is Baaghi 3. But contrary to theatrical run, the commercial potboiler has recorded one of the lowest ratings for Bollywood biggie on IMDb.

With over 2,400 votes, Baaghi 3 has fetched ratings of 2.0. Interestingly, the ratings are the same as of Salman Khan’s Race 3, which too was heavily bashed for its content. Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan has recorded ratings of 4.0 (over 16,300 votes), while Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero has got 5.5 (around 22,000 votes). Akshay Kumar’s Joker has been rated 2.4 ( over 4,700 votes). Ajay Devgn’s Himmatwala is lowest with a rating of 1.7 (around 7,500 votes).

Speaking about predecessors of Baaghi franchise, the first instalment has garnered a rating of 5.2 with around 6,300 votes, while Baaghi 2 has recorded 5.0 with approx. 8,000 votes.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also features Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma and Jameel Khoury in key roles.

