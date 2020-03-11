Angrezi Medium Box Office Advance Booking (2 Days Before Release): It’s Low As Of Now But Shows Signs Of Picking Up!

Angrezi Medium Box Office: Irrfan Khan-Radhika Madan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer has been making headlines for all the good reasons. The first and foremost reason is that it marks the return of Irrfan on the big screen after quite a long time. As of now, the film seems to be high in merit and a box office winner. But is it good enough in advance booking trends 2 days before its release? Let’s find out.

Take a look at how Angrezi Medium is faring in advance bookings across the major centres of the country:

Mumbai

Given the fact that Angrezi Medium majorly caters to urban audience and is word-of-mouth dependent affair, the film will not have that much buzz in the advance ticket sale. As of now, there are 1 or 2 odd number of shows in filling fast mode.

Delhi-NCR

The film has been allotted with a good number of screens in the city and as of now, a couple of shows are showing full to almost full occupancy in the advance ticket sale.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is all blank in advance booking.

Hyderabad

Just like Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad too is showing a couple of shows in filling fast mode.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Pune is showing 1 or 2 shows getting piled up at a quick pace.

Kolkata is showing a couple of shows filling fast.

Chennai is showing already 3-5% of shows with very good occupancy in advance booking.

