Tanhaji Box Office: 224.93 Crores VS 17 Days’ Trending Of War, Kabir Singh & Padmaavat (250 Cr+ Grossers)

Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is truly unstoppable at the ticket windows and in its 3rd weekend itself, the period drama gone past the 200 crore mark. Before the release, no one would have expected such sort of collections but the extraordinary word-of-mouth, tax-free status in some states and other factors are proving a boom in film’s day to day performance.

After the end of 17 days of theatrical run, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has accumulated a total of 224.93 crores and is all set to hit the milestone of 250 crore mark. But looking at the miraculous growth during the weekends and rock-steady trending over the weekdays, the gates for 275 crore mark are well open for the film.

To get clear of how this magnum opus is trending, let’s compare its collection with the recent 250 crore+ grossers.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

End of 7 days- 118.91 crores

End of 14 days- 197.45 crores

Day 15- 5.38 crores

Day 16- 9.52 crores

Day 17- 12.58 crores

Total till now- 224.93 crores

Kabir Singh

End of 7 days- 134.42 crores

End of 14 days- 213.20 crores

Day 15- 5.40 crores

Day 16- 7.51 crores

Day 17- 9.61 crores

Lifetime- 278.24 crores

War

End of 7 days- 216.65 crores

End of 14 days- 280.60 crores

Day 15- 3.60 crores

Day 16- 3.70 crores

Day 17- 3.05 crores

Lifetime- 318 crores

Padmaavat

End of 7 days- 155.50 crores

End of 14 days- 231 crores

Day 15- 5 crores

Day 16- 3.50 crores

Day 17- 6.30 crores

Lifetime- 300.26 crores

