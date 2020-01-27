Diplo On Her Relationship With Sia: “She’s A Loose Cannon & I Love Her To Death”

DJ Diplo has reacted to singer Sia’s proposal for “no-strings sex.”

A week after the “Cheap thrills” hitmaker made headlines with admission of a friends-with-benefits offer to the “Be Right There” deejay, he responded while refusing to detail further, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Diplo opened up on the subject at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

“That’s no comment. I love her to death and I value our relationship a lot more,” said Diplo, according to people.com.

The 41-year-old said that he was unaware that Sia would tell all.

“She’s a loose cannon and she does whatever she wants. She’s spontaneous and insane, so I love her for that,” he said.

Not long ago, Sia admitted to GQ magazine that she was not immune to her friend and collaborator Diplo’s sexual appeal.

She said: “This year I wrote him a text and I said, ‘Hey, listen, you’re like one of five people that I’m sexually attracted to, and now that I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship… If you’re interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.'”

