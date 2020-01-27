RIPKobeBryant: When Ranbir Kapoor Got Shoes & An Autograph From The Late Basketball Legend

#RIPKobeBryant: Basketball legend Kobe Bryant died in a fatal helicopter accident earlier this morning at the age of 41. There were 9 people who died in the accident including Kobe’s daughter, Gianna who was 13. She was an emerging basketball player too!

Rishi Kapoor in a tweet revealed that while shooting for Anjaana Anjaani, Ranbir Kapoor met Kobe and he gave his shoes and autograph to him since he’s a big-time fan of Kobe Bryant as well as the game.

Rishi tweeted on Twitter and wrote, “Checked with Ranbir.Being an ardent fan of the game and Kobe himself, he was specially taken to watch a game Lakers v/s New York Nicks at the Madison Sq. Gardens,NY. After the game he gave his shoes and autographed it to Ranbir. This is during “Anjana Anjani”shoot in NY.”

On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sanju and the film did incredibly well at the box office. He will be next seen in Brahmastra opposite Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film’s release date is yet not revealed.

