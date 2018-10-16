Sui Dhaaga Overseas Box Office Collections Weekend 3: Inches Closer To The 25 Crore Mark!

Sui Dhaaga Overseas Box Office Collections: Varun Dhawan & Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga have performed pretty well at the Indian Box Office as it has garnered around 77.50 crores till now. The movie which crossed its 3rd weekend last Sunday, has been decent at the Overseas Box Office too.

Sui Dhaaga collected USD $ 3 million (Approx 22 crores) by its Weekend 2, and further went onto collect USD $ 0.20 million in its 3rd Weekend. It now stands at a grand total of USD $ 3.20 million (Approx 23.66 crores). With a few more cinemas yet to report, the numbers are only expected to rise further. Looks like it calls for a bash for Varun, Anushka and the entire team of Sui Dhaaga.

Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Sharat Katariya, the movie is an ode to the entrepreneurial spirit that can drive the nation to speedy progress. It stars Anushka with Varun Dhawan and they have both fetched equal praise.

“I am very happy that the film has not only set the registers ringing but also received a lot of love from people, and that is paramount for us. I always believed that this film would reach the masses… I feel glad that the collaborative effort of Varun and me has worked for the film and we have been a part of a successful film like ‘Sui Dhaaga’,” Anushka told IANS.

In the movie, Anushka plays village simpleton Mamta. The movie hit the theatres on September 28, 2018.

“I would have been really hurt and confused if a film like ‘Sui Dhaaga‘ or my role in the film hadn’t got the appreciation that it has as somewhere I believe that if I play a character like Mamta who is so different to who I am as a person and literally who is at the opposite end of the spectrum to who I am, and if this role had not been received by the audience even though I wanted it to, I would have been really upset.”