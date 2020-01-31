Street Dancer 3D Box Office Day 7: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Underperforms In The Opening Week!

Street Dancer 3D Box Office: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D has turned out to be an ordinary affair at the ticket windows. Owing to the fan following of the leading stars and good pre-release buzz, the film was expected to cross the 100 crore mark quite comfortably but as of now its looks a tough task.

At the end of 7 days theatrical run, Street Dancer 3D has collected 56.77 crores with 3.43 crores more coming in on Thursday. Although the collections saw stable trending during weekdays, it was on a lower side. The film will witness a major drop from today onwards considering the new arrival of Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s monumental run.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D released on 24th January 2020. It also features Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva in key roles.

Meanwhile, apart from the performance in the dance film, Nora Fatehi grabbed all the attention for her hairdo in the film which cost Rs 2.5 lakhs.

“I got the ponytail custom made in Dubai while we were shooting (for the film),” Nora told IANS.

“Me and Marcelo (the hair and make-up expert) found a manufacturer who made the ponytail as per my request. We wanted the ponytail to be long and thick to give a fierce vibe during the face-off battle with Shraddha (Kapoor),” she added.

Five hundred gram of actual human hair went into the making of Nora’s ponytail for the screen.

