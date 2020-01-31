Tanhaji Box Office: Records 4th Highest Week 3; Surpasses Kabir Singh, Sanju & Others

Tanhaji Box Office: After bringing in the 3rd highest collections for 3rd weekend, this Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan starrer has unlocked another feat at the box office. In its course of record theatrical run, the period drama has now recorded the 4th highest collections for week 3. It surpassed the numbers of Kabir Singh, Sanju, Padmaavat and other biggies.

At the end of 21 days theatrical run, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has accumulated 237.87 crores and 3rd week, in particular, has brought in 40.42 crores. Speaking about the highest collection for week 3, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is on the top with 69.75 crores.

Let’s go through the top 10 week 3 earners:

1) Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)

Week 3- 69.75 crores

Lifetime- 511.30 crores (Hindi)

2) Dangal (2016)

Week 3- 46.35 crores

Lifetime- 387.39 crores

3) PK (2014)

Week 3- 41.61 crores

Lifetime- 339.50 crores

4) Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020)

Week 3- 40.42 crores

Lifetime- 237.87 crores*

5) Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Week 3- 36.85 crores

Lifetime- 244.06 crores

6) Kabir Singh (2019)

Week 3- 36.40 crores

Lifetime- 278.24 crores

7) Padmaavat (2018)

Week 3- 31.75 crores

Lifetime- 300.26 crores

8) Sanju (2018)

Week 3- 31.62 crores

Lifetime- 341.22 crores

9) 3 Idiots (2009)

Week 3- 30.12 crores

Lifetime-202 crores

10) Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Week 3- 30.06 crores

Lifetime- 320.34 crores

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on 10th January 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!