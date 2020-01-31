Indian Idol 11: Here's A Sneak Peek Into Aditya Narayan & Neha Kakkar's Bachelorette Party

The reality show Indian Idol 11 has become the talk of the town, courtesy to Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar’s budding romance. The two are supposedly getting hitched on February 14 this year and wedding celebrations have already started on the set of the reality show.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, who came on the sets of Indian Idol 11 to promote their film Love Aaj Kal, organised a bachelorette party for the couple and had a lot of fun with them. From dancing to Kartik’s songs to wearing some crazy props, the bachelorette party was a highlight for sure.

From the pictures and videos that are doing rounds online, we sure can say that it was one hell of a party. Neha can be seen flaunting her bride-to-be glasses in one of the pictures while in another picture, we see Aditya giving her a red rose. Neha and Aditya are all happy in a picture where they seemed to be dancing on a romantic track. There are also videos of Kartik and Aditya shaking a leg to Dheeme Dheeme together on the stage of Indian Idol. Sara and Neha cheer for them as they enjoy their crazy performance. Neha is also seen feeding cake to Aditya in the cutest manner.











Earlier, when Aditya’s father Udit Narayan came on the sets of Indian Idol 11 and revealed that he wants Neha and Aditya to get married, Neha’s parents gave the relationship their stamp of approval. Aditya’s mother had even said, “mother Deepa Narayan Jha then came on stage and said, “We love you, Neha. You are so good, a beautiful singer and large-hearted. We see you on TV and we fell in love with you. Aditya has talked about you a lot.”

Udit Narayan had also expressed his fondness towards Neha in an interview earlier. He told Navbharat Times, “Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry. I also keep listening to her songs.”

He added, “Both of them (Aditya-Neha) are also pairing up, but the rest is unknown to me. All this news is going on TV, but if they get married, I would love to see a female singer joining my family.”

