Street Dancer 3D Box Office Day 4: Takes A Hit On Monday!

Street Dancer 3D Box Office: After taking an opening of 10.26 crores on Monday, it did grow reasonably well on Saturday and then saw a further rise in numbers on Sunday. That gave an indication of a stable Monday ahead. For the film to get into a good success mode, it was required that collections are at least around the 7 crores mark on Monday and Tuesday. Well, that’s not really turning out to be the case, what with Monday taking a dip and seeing 4.65 crores coming in.

A fall of over 50% is not what everyone associated with the Remo D’Souza directed film would have bargained for. After all, this one is a biggie and hence big bucks are riding on it. Moreover, the good thing is that those who saw the film found it to be decent to good entertainer as well. Still, surprising the footfalls aren’t optimal.

So far, the film has collected 45.88 crores and though 50 crores milestone would be crossed today, ideally that should have been the weekend total of the dance musical. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have done well in Street Dancer 3D and as a pair, they looked good together too after ABCD 2. However, Street Dancer 3 won’t quite cover the distance and now 100 Crore Club entry is out of equation.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

