Street Dancer 3D Box Office Day 4 Advance Booking: Faces The ‘Weekday’ Drop, All Eyes On Spot Booking

Street Dancer 3D Box Office: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D has done well at the Box Office in its first weekend but it has to do a lot of hard work to come in a safe zone.

The film had a decent Day 1 but thanks to the growth it showed on Saturday and Sunday, the weekend numbers turned out to be reasonable. Street Dancer 3D collected 41.23 crores in the first weekend and now the film has an important Monday test today.

All this while, Street Dancer 3D’s advance booking has been pretty low. As the film has faced the Monday heat, the booking has touched a new low.

Have a look at how Street Dancer 3D is performing in some of the major cities today:

Mumbai

Street Dancer 3D is having very low bookings in Mumbai today. Among all the 2D shows available there are negligible filling fast. Even for 3D there are less than 5% shows which are getting a good response from the public.

Delhi

Both 2D & 3D shows are not getting any kind of advance booking in Delhi. All the hopes are from spot bookings as there are negligible shows promising good occupancies.

Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad & Chennai

All of these cities are no better as there are hardly few shows which are performing in filling fast mode.

Kolkata

Kolkata is better but still low. While 2D shows are recording less than 10% fast filling shows, 3D is recording less than 5%.

Fingers are crossed for the film because if we consider the overall occupancies, the drop was pretty minimal in morning. Compared to 15-20% average occupancies on Friday morning, the film recorded 13-15% average occupancies today. The drop was very less but it will be interesting to see the Monday numbers of the film because the tickets rates are also low on a regular weekday plus night shows are lower compared to weekend.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!