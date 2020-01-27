RIPMamba: Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma & Others Remember Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant

It was a shattering day for the world of sports today as NBA legend Kobe Bryant lost his life. The basketball player who was travelling with his daughter Gianna Onore Bryant tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash. The father-daughter duo were on their way to coach his daughter’s team in California.

Bollywood stars like Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh remembered the legend with heartfelt posts. Farhan wrote, “What a tragedy. #KobeBryant. #GiannaBryant RIP Deepest condolences to his family and wish them strength at this time of unimaginable grief. “

What a tragedy. #KobeBryant. #GiannaBryant RIP

Deepest condolences to his family and wish them strength at this time of unimaginable grief. @kobebryant — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 27, 2020

Ranveer also posted a picture of Kobe Bryant and wrote, ” #rip #kobe 💔 Mamba Forever” while Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Heartbroken. #ripkobebryant

He was such an inspiration. Thoughts and prayers to his family and especially with his daughter Gianna.”

Anushka and Disha also posted Kobe’s picture of their Instagram stories while Arjun Kapoor posted a picture of the player and wrote, “Life is fickle, it all eventually feels kind of pointless. R.I.P @kobebryant #blackmamba #24”

Check out other posts here:

I didn’t follow the sport and can’t claim to have known too much about him…but this untimely death of a father and daughter just breaks my heart…I hope the universes give strength to his family , friends and fans across the world….#KobeBryant #RIP — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 26, 2020

Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to the late basketball star Kobe Bryant in a special way at the Grammys as well. She styled one of her nail with the number “24” written on it. The number belonged to Bryant, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years before he retired in 2016.

