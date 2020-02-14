Street Dancer 3D Box Office Day 21: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Closes Its 3rd Week Run On A Poor Note

Street Dancer 3D Box Office: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D has turned out to be a passable affair at the ticket windows. With collections faring extremely low during 3rd week, the film is practically out of theatres due to Love Aaj Kal’s arrival.

Speaking about the 3rd-week run, Street Dancer 3D made just 2.86 crores in India to take the total to 74.22 crores. It collected 41 lakhs, 76 lakhs, 1.03 crores, 20 lakhs, 17 lakhs, 16 lakhs and 13 lakhs on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. It is clearly seen that the film has failed to live up to the expectations and major obstacle was its not-so-great music album, which was a major factor behind ABCD 2‘s success.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D released on 24th January 2020.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan’s video of shaking a leg with TikTok star Yuvraj Singh Parihar, popularly known as Baba Jackson, on the neats of the “Muqabala” song, went viral recently.

The video begins with Yuvraj showing a few signature steps of late pop singer Michael Jackson. He also does the popular hook step of “Muqabala” with Varun, Shraddha Kapoor and the other cast members of the forthcoming film “Street Dancer 3D”.

Varun took to Instagram and shared a clip of their dance, praising Yuvraj.

“With the one they call @babajackson2019. The real street dancer Bahut maaza ayaaa keep breaking the internet,” Varun wrote.

