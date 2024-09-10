Stree 2 has officially become the third highest-grossing Indian film. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the leading roles, the horror-comedy flick refuses to slow down despite being in its fourth week at the box office. Unfortunately, it is nearing its theatrical run, but the journey will conclude on a glorious note. Scroll below for early trends of day 27.

The Stree sequel was released on Independence Day, 2024. In the last 26 days, it has achieved many milestones at the ticket windows, including the highest pre-sales for a Hindi film and the title of the most profitable film of 2024. After beating the lifetime collections of Animal (554 crores), Amar Kaushik’s directorial is expected to conclude its run in the 500 crore club.

Stree 2 Day 27 Early Estimates

As per the early trends flowing in, Stree 2 has added box office collections in the range of 2.50-3 crores on day 27. This is approximately a drop of 30-16% compared to 3.60 crores earned on the last day. The run continues to be strong, and well, more the collections = more the profits.

The overall collections of Stree 2 after completion of 27 days, will stand somewhere between 557.54-558.04 crores. Hopefully, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao’s film will conclude with lifetime earnings of around 575 crores.

Stree 2 will soon be available on OTT

For those who missed out on watching this blockbuster horror comedy film in theatres, there’s good news! The Stree sequel is arriving on Amazon Prime Video on September 27, 2024. It is now to be seen whether it continues to spread its magic in the digital world with its viewership.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Dabangg Box Office Flashback: Salman Khan Was Paid Zero Salary, Arbaaz Khan Went In Loss As Budget Increased By 63% But The Risk Paid Off With 183% Returns!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News