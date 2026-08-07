Srinivasa Mangapuram Box Office Collection Day 8: Rasha Thadani’s Telugu Debut Trails Her Bollywood Debut ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni’s acting debut, Srinivasa Mangapuram, has completed a week at the box office. The film, starring Mahesh Babu’s nephew, also marked the Telugu-language debut of Rasha Thadani. The romantic drama starring the newcomers had seen a decent opening in its first weekend. The film then saw a dip in collections and is heading for a disappointing lifetime collection. Scroll further to see the detailed box office report.

How Much Did Srinivasa Mangapuram Earn In 8 Days?

The Telugu romantic drama was released on a Thursday, giving the film an extended 8-day opening week. The film opened with 1.25 crore, a decent start for a film featuring newcomers. However, after the opening, the film dipped and did not see any growth on its opening weekend. The Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni starrer received mixed reviews from audiences, leading to low footfall. On its eighth day, the film earned 0.47 crore against a show count of 984. This was 41% drop in screen count from its opening day. The film’s net total stands at 5.39 crore after its extended opening week.

Day-Wise Collection of Srinivasa Mangapuram

Day 1: 1.25 crore

Day 2: 0.88 crore

Day 3: 0.83 crore

Day 4: 0.83 crore

Day 5: 0.38 crore

Day 6: 0.38 crore

Day 7: 0.37 crore

Day 8:0.47 crore

Week 1 Total: 5.39 crore

Rasha Thadani made her acting debut in 2025 with the Hindi film Azaad. The film also marked the debut of Aaman Devgan, nephew of Ajay Devgn. The film had a good start at the box office thanks to Ajay Devgn’s presence, but soon tanked, ultimately becoming a disaster. Meanwhile, Srinivasa Mangapuram has not been able to match Azaad’s first-week performance either. Azaad earned 6.81 crore in its 7-day opening week. However, Azaad had 3-4x more screens than Srinivasa Mangapuram. Overall, both films have performed poorly, and Rasha Thadani’s wait for a hit will continue.

Srinivasa Mangapuram’s opening week is 21% less than that of Azaad’s opening week. With the current pace, Srinivasa Mangapuram’s lifetime net collection will probably end under 10 crore.

More About Srinivasa Mangapuram

The trailer for Srinivasa Mangapuram gives off a very Romeo-and-Juliet vibe. The two lovers are ready to sacrifice their love for their love in this film. There are people behind their lives. Although the reason for this has not been disclosed in the trailer.

The film has been written by Ajay Bhupathi and Tajuddin Syed. The movie has been produced by Aadi Sheshagiri Rao Ghattamaneni, Gemini Kiran, P. Kiran, Sakamuri Narayanaswamy, and presented by C Aswani Dutt.

Advertisement

For more box office stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ishqnama Box Office: Shehnaaz Gill & Jai Randhhawa Starrer Concludes 2 Weeks With 47% Budget Recovery!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News