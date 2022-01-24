Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office: Back At No. 1 Spot During The Weekend!

After one weekend outside of the No. 1 slot, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has regained its pole position in the domestic box office once again.

Advertisement

The Marvel entry and the slasher sequel ‘Scream’, according to ‘Variety’, have locked in a tight battle this weekend, but ‘No Way Home’ is projected to be just ahead of its competition.

Advertisement

Columbia Pictures is projecting a $13.5 million gross for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ over its sixth weekend at the domestic box office, which is a soft 30 percent drop from its previous outing.

As ‘Variety’ puts it, “After practically redefining the rules of the pandemic era box office, the mega-hit MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) entry is finally beginning to wind down its theatrical run.”

Analysts, meanwhile, are predicting that the Tom Holland-led movie may just topple ‘Avatar’ from the third spot in the list of highest-grossing films in the history of the North American box office.

The release is expected to expand its domestic cumulative earnings to $720.4 million by Sunday. ‘No Way Home‘ at present is the fourth highest-grossing film in the history of the domestic box office.

‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ ($936 million) and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ ($858 million) are likely out of reach at this point, “though Spidey could claw its way past ‘Avatar’ ($760 million) when all is said and done,” reports ‘Variety’.

Must Read: Did Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Share Pictures Of Their Newborn Daughter? Here’s The Truth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube