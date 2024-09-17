James McAvoy’s gripping new thriller Speak No Evil is a whisper away from closing in on a significant international box office milestone. The $15 million remake of the 2022 Danish horror film is approaching the $10 million milestone at the international box office merely four days after releasing in theaters worldwide.

Starring James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, Aisling Franciosi, and Scoot McNairy, Speak No Evil had a modest opening weekend after debuting with rave reviews from critics. The film grossed an estimated $4.5 million on opening day and $11.5 million in a three-day opening weekend at the domestic box office.

Meanwhile, Speak No Evil grossed $ 9.4 million overseas for a $20.8 million worldwide cume. After crossing the $20 million mark worldwide, Speak No Evil is now just $500,000 away from hitting the $10 million mark at the international box office. Four days after hitting theaters, Speak No Evil has recouped its production budget and will soon double the investment.

Despite a moderately strong debut, the film was stifled by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s second weekend outing at the box office. Tim Burton’s sequel governed the box office chart with an estimated $51 million gross in its sophomore outing. This pushed its domestic total past the $185 million. The Horror comedy has a worldwide running total of $264 million.

Despite landing second place in the box office chart in its debut weekend, Speak No Evil opened to rave reviews. The film currently has a “certified fresh” 85% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. It also landed a solid B+ CinemaScore from opening-day audiences. This is higher than the 2024 summer Indie horror hit Longlegs’ C+ grade.

