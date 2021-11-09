Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 4: Does Very Well On Monday

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi is turning out to be a very good success story. After collecting 77.08 crores over the weekend, all eyes were on the kind of hold that it would manage to Monday. After all, collections had been a quite good right from Friday to Sunday, and that too when it was the festive season. As a result, there was always a possibility of a fall that is bigger than the conventional 50% when compared to Friday [26.29 crores]. However, none of that happened as the film stayed really stable on Monday with 14.51 crores more coming in.

As a result, the film has now gone past the 90 crores mark with the four-day total standing at 91.59 crores. This is amazing because now the film will enter the 100 Crore Club today, hence turning out to be not just the first Hindi film to manage this feat in 2021 but ever since the release of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in 2020, which was the last one to manage this feat.

There were also apprehensions if the Rohit Shetty-directed film was perhaps frontloaded with just hardcore movie buffs frequenting theatres to check it out on the big screen. However, good footfalls on Monday indicate that neutral audiences are stepping in as well, which lends confidence that the rest of the weekdays would stay good as well. Now, all eyes are set to see how big will it turn out to be post its free two-week run.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

