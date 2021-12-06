Despite the release of Antim – The Final Truth, Satyameva Jayate and Tadap, Sooryavanshi isn’t giving up easily. It is continuing to fight it out at the box office and is making sure that it makes its presence felt. That was seen with constant rise of collections from Friday (36 lakhs) to Saturday (66 lakhs) followed by Sunday (85 lakhs*) when another spike was evidenced.

There has been a day by day increase in footfalls for Sooryavanshi which is now playing at very limited screens and is also available on OTT. That said, the film is now primarily collecting at the class centres and both while Antim – The Final Truth is mainly catering to the single screens, Tadap has audiences across multiplexes as well as single screens.

So far, Sooryavanshi has collected 193.23 crores* and would be closer to the 195 crores mark by the time it ends its fifth week. How much dad will It do from this point on? Well, it would be a slow walk from there as at least one major film will now arrive in theatres every Friday, starting with Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui on the coming Friday. Then there is Pushpa, Spider-Man – No Way Home, ‘83, The Matrix Resurrections and Jersey, and each of these films will further reduce the screens for the Rohit Shetty directed action entertainer.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

