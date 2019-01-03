Simmba Box Office Day 6 Early Trends: This Ranveer Singh Starrer Is A ‘Lambi Race Ka Ghoda’!

Simmba Box Office Day 6 Early Trends: The most reliable man of Bollywood, Rohit Shetty, has delivered a money-spinner once again with his latest commercial potboiler Simmba. The movie marked the first collaboration between the director and Ranveer Singh, and as expected, the duo has set the box office on fire.

After taking an excellent start, Simmba showed a promising growth over the weekend. What came as a real surprise was that the movie managed better collections than opening day, on its first Monday. After collecting 21.24 crores on Monday, this Ranveer Singh starrer remained rock-steady on its fifth day. It went on to collect a mammoth 28.19 crores on its 5th day at the box office.

As per the early trends, Simmba collected in the range of 14-16 crores on first Wednesday. This will take the movie’s grand total anywhere around 138-140 crores in just 6 days. Such figures only reflect the kind of love and appreciation the movie is getting from all the corners.

Simmba starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood and Siddharth Jadhav in key roles, released on 28th December 2018.

After working with filmmaker Rohit Shetty in Simmba, actor Ranveer Singh seems to be in awe of him.

Ranveer also posted a heartfelt video for Rohit in which he can be seen praising the director during the film’s wrap-up occasion.

Though the Bajirao Mastani actor hates giving speeches, he took out a moment for Rohit and said: ” I am a big fan of him from starting.. I always wanted to work with him and now I have done a film like “Simmba” with him, my experience has been thousand times more than what I expected. I have never had such a blast making a movie in all the years I have been working. I am a big fan of you and now I don’t have words to explain what I feel for you sir”.

