Apart from its glamour and affluence, Bollywood is also well-known for its gloomy side. Now, after the death of veteran actor-screenwriter, Kader Khan, the video interview featuring him is going viral on social media. In an interview, the late actor reveals the reason behind his bitter relationship with Amitabh Bachchan.

In an old video interview with BusinessOfCinema, Kader Khan revealed that not addressing Amitabh Bachchan as ‘sir’ took a toll on him, as he was axed from the movie. Similarly, Khan was also not part of the Bachchan’s Khuda Gawah and some other movies. He made some shocking revelations about his relationship with him.

Check out the interview clip here:

Hindi mainstream cinema’s most prolific writer, Kader Khan passed away on 31st December 2018 due to supranuclear palsy.

The death of Kader Khan has left filmmaker David Dhawan bereft.

“Bhaijaan, that’s what I called him, was the backbone of my cinema. After we worked together for the first time in ‘Bol Radha Bol‘, I couldn’t think of directing a film without Bhaijaan. I wanted him to write and act in every film that I made, and I made sure it happened. But he was so busy.

“There was a time when every big commercial film had Bhaijaan’s contribution, not just as an actor or writer. He was all there for every film that he did,” said Dhawan.

Recalling Kader Khan’s pervasive contribution, Dhawan said “He was not just a writer or actor. He was the backbone of every film. When Bhaijaan was in my film, I felt safe and secure. He was my go-to friend and ally in my projects. I would run to him if there was ever a problem in shooting”.

