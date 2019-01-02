‘Simmba’ Ranveer Singh Beats ‘Sanju’ Ranbir Kapoor In Koimoi’s Power Index!

It’s been a dream year for actor Ranveer Singh with humongous success in his personal as well as professional life. After surpassing Akshay Kumar to become the most successful actor of Bollywood in 2018, the star has managed to overtake his contemporary, Ranbir Kapoor, in star ranking.
Superstar Ranbir Kapoor made a blockbuster comeback with Sanju, which amassed 341.22 crores in its lifetime run. The actor received applause for his act and proved that why he is said to be the superstar of this generation. Being a 300 crore movie, Sanju earned 300 points in Koimoi Power Index, which got Ranbir Kapoor placed at the 6th position in star ranking above Ranveer Singh by a margin of 50 points.
Now, with Simmba crossing 100 crore mark at the box office, Ranveer has raked 100 points thereby surpassing Kapoor to grab a sixth spot in the ranking. Looking at the pace and acceptance of Simmba, Ranveer is looking forward to earning more points in the credits, as the movie is marching swiftly towards 200 crore club at the domestic box office.
It’s really great to see that two young superstars competing healthily at the box office, only to cater good content to the audience.
Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film
(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|800
|400
|900
|100
|2200
|2. Aamir Khan
|200
|400
|600
|250
|1450
|3. Shah Rukh Khan
|500
|400
|0
|100
|1000
|4. Akshay Kumar
|1000
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|5. Ajay Devgn
|700
|200
|0
|0
|900
|6. Ranveer Singh
|300
|0
|300
|50
|650
|7. Ranbir Kapoor
|300
|0
|300
|0
|600
|8. Hrithik Roshan
|300
|200
|0
|0
|500
|9. Varun Dhawan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|10. Shahid Kapoor
|0
|0
|300
|50
|350
|11. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|11.Tiger Shroff
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|12. Ayushmann Khurrana
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|13. Sushant Singh Rajput
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|14. Rajkummar Rao
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|15. Kartik Aaryan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|16. Sunny Singh
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|17. Sidharth Malhotra
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|18. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|19. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|20. Saif Ali Khan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
