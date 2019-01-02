‘Simmba’ Ranveer Singh Beats ‘Sanju’ Ranbir Kapoor In Koimoi’s Power Index!

It’s been a dream year for actor Ranveer Singh with humongous success in his personal as well as professional life. After surpassing Akshay Kumar to become the most successful actor of Bollywood in 2018, the star has managed to overtake his contemporary, Ranbir Kapoor, in star ranking.

Superstar Ranbir Kapoor made a blockbuster comeback with Sanju, which amassed 341.22 crores in its lifetime run. The actor received applause for his act and proved that why he is said to be the superstar of this generation. Being a 300 crore movie, Sanju earned 300 points in Koimoi Power Index, which got Ranbir Kapoor placed at the 6th position in star ranking above Ranveer Singh by a margin of 50 points.

Now, with Simmba crossing 100 crore mark at the box office, Ranveer has raked 100 points thereby surpassing Kapoor to grab a sixth spot in the ranking. Looking at the pace and acceptance of Simmba, Ranveer is looking forward to earning more points in the credits, as the movie is marching swiftly towards 200 crore club at the domestic box office.

It’s really great to see that two young superstars competing healthily at the box office, only to cater good content to the audience.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 800 400 900 100 2200 2. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 3. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 100 1000 4. Akshay Kumar 1000 0 0 0 1000 5. Ajay Devgn 700 200 0 0 900 6. Ranveer Singh 300 0 300 50 650 7. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 8. Hrithik Roshan 300 200 0 0 500 9. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 0 300 50 350 11. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 11.Tiger Shroff 100 0 0 0 100 12. Ayushmann Khurrana 100 0 0 0 100 13. Sushant Singh Rajput 100 0 0 0 100 14. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 15. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 16. Sunny Singh 100 0 0 0 100 17. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 18. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 19. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 20. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100

