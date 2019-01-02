‘Simmba’ Ranveer Singh Beats ‘Sanju’ Ranbir Kapoor In Koimoi’s Power Index!

It’s been a dream year for actor Ranveer Singh with humongous success in his personal as well as professional life. After surpassing Akshay Kumar to become the most successful actor of Bollywood in 2018, the star has managed to overtake his contemporary, Ranbir Kapoor, in star ranking.

Superstar Ranbir Kapoor made a blockbuster comeback with Sanju, which amassed 341.22 crores in its lifetime run. The actor received applause for his act and proved that why he is said to be the superstar of this generation. Being a 300 crore movie, Sanju earned 300 points in Koimoi Power Index, which got Ranbir Kapoor placed at the 6th position in star ranking above Ranveer Singh by a margin of 50 points.

Now, with Simmba crossing 100 crore mark at the box office, Ranveer has raked 100 points thereby surpassing Kapoor to grab a sixth spot in the ranking. Looking at the pace and acceptance of Simmba, Ranveer is looking forward to earning more points in the credits, as the movie is marching swiftly towards 200 crore club at the domestic box office.

It’s really great to see that two young superstars competing healthily at the box office, only to cater good content to the audience.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan8004009001002200
2. Aamir Khan2004006002501450
3. Shah Rukh Khan50040001001000
4. Akshay Kumar10000001000
5. Ajay Devgn70020000900
6. Ranveer Singh300030050650
7. Ranbir Kapoor30003000600
8. Hrithik Roshan30020000500
9. Varun Dhawan400000400
10. Shahid Kapoor0030050350
11. John Abraham200000200
11.Tiger Shroff100000100
12. Ayushmann Khurrana100000100
13. Sushant Singh Rajput100000100
14. Rajkummar Rao100000100
15. Kartik Aaryan100000100
16. Sunny Singh100000100
17. Sidharth Malhotra100000100
18. Arjun Kapoor100000100
19. Farhan Akhtar100000100
20. Saif Ali Khan100000100

