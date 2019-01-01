Simmba Box Office Day 4 VS 25.35 Crores & BEST 1st Mondays Of 2018!

Simmba Box Office Day 4: Amidst the hype of all the recent big-ticket releases like Thugs Of Hindostan, 2.0 and Zero, most of the trade experts overlooked Rohit Shetty-Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. On the contrary, Simmba is performing exceptionally well by exceeding all the expectations.

Unlike Rohit Shetty’s previous releases, Simmba has been liked by both critics and audience. With Monday collections coming in, the movie has done something pretty much unexpected at the box office. Rohit Shetty directorial has pulled off better numbers than opening day on its first Monday.

On Monday, Simmba recorded 21.24 crores at the ticket windows. The movie benefited from a partial holiday on New Year eve, as it collected better than opening day’s 20.72 crores and has entered amongst the best first Monday earners of 2018.

Here’s the list of the Bollywood movies of 2018 that collected terrifically on first Monday:

Sanju

After taking an amazing start of 34.75 crores at the box office, Sanju remained rock-steady on its first Monday by adding another 25.35 crores. Ranbir Kapoor starrer saw some rave reviews coming its way from both critics and masses.

Padmaavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus emerged as one of the biggest successes of the year. Despite several controversies, the movie was well accepted by the audience. After collecting 24 crores on opening day (including paid previews), Padmaavat maintained an impressive hold on Monday by making 15 crores.

Race 3

Bashed by critics and audiences alike, Race 3 scored reasonably well at the box office only due to the stardom of superstar Salman Khan. Though it witnessed a considerable drop from its opening day (29.17 crores), the movie brought a respectable amount of 14.24 crores on Monday.

2.0

The sci-fi action thriller was one of the anticipated releases of the year. Despite mixed reviews from critics, 2.0 struck a chord with masses due to its superlative VFX work and performances by Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. After a decent start of 20.25 crores, the movie witnessed a normal drop on Monday by collecting 13.75 crores.

Now, with 21.24 crores, Simmba has grabbed a second spot in the list, only next to Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju.

