Simmba Box Office Day 2 Early Trends: It’s A BLOCKBUSTER Saturday!

Simmba Box Office Day 2 Early Trends: Rohit Shetty’s latest masala entertainer Simmba, is roaring at the box office. Getting energetic actor Ranveer Singh on board for the heroic cop role has spelled the magic amongst the masses. After taking a thunderous start, the movie showed a solid growth on its second day.

Amidst the hoopla of big releases like Race 3, Thugs Of Hindostan and Zero, Simmba is proved to be a dark horse at the box office. After raking a huge figure of 20.72 crores on opening day, the movie jumped terrifically on day 2.

As per the early trends, Simmba has earned in the range of 25-27 crores on Saturday. If the early trends are to be believed, the movie will end in the range of 45-47 crores after 2 days. After collecting such numbers in two days, the movie is now heading to record one of the highest weekends of the year.

Screenwriter-director Farhad Samji recently said that due to his 11-year-old association with filmmaker Rohit Shetty, he feels that the kind of chemistry he shares with the Singham director would be difficult to have with others.

Farhad had teamed up with Rohit for films like Golmaal 3, Bol Bachchan and Chennai Express. The two joined forces again, this time for the cop film Simmba.

“We have done 11 films together so we are more than a family. We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. I have worked with other directors also, but with Rohit Shetty, it’s very clear. He knows what I want to convey. I also know what he wants from me. That kind of a chemistry…I guess I’ll hardly have it with others,” Farhad told IANS.

