Simmba Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking Report: Book Your Tickets Now Or Regret Later!

Simmba Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking Report: Amidst the much-anticipation, Simmba released yesterday across the theatres in the country and the response is terrific so far. With rave reviews and positive word-of-mouth coming its way, the duo of Rohit Shetty-Ranveer Singh is expected to set some new benchmarks at the box office.

Let’s take a look at some major cities of the country, to know how the movie is faring in advance bookings:

Mumbai:

After a decent response yesterday, the word-of-mouth is now playing a huge role in drawing a large section of the audience. The reports are very good in the region with

about 40-45% shows in filling fast mode across all the major multiplexes, while the single screens are on fire.

Delhi-NCR:

Just like yesterday, the response is a bit lower compared to Mumbai. With 35-40% shows already filling fast, the bookings are expected to take a boost considering a holiday tomorrow.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru is showing a tremendous buzz for the movie with more than 50% shows filling fast and expected to go full throttle during evening and night shows.

Hyderabad:

This city is trending better in advance bookings than Bengaluru. Considering the massy elements of the movie, expected to rake a record business.

Pune, Chennai and Kolkata:

It’s a really great news for the makers as Pune, which is known for its cold response for advance bookings, is showing a decent buzz for Simmba with about 15-20% shows filling fast. Although the number is not as big when compared to other regions, it’s still better when compared with the other biggies of 2018. With limited screening available, the duo of Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh is dominating here in Chennai. With 85-90% shows filling fast and houseful boards at some places, the response is simply OUTSTANDING! It’s been a decent response till now in Kolkata with about 15% shows filling fast.