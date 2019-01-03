Simmba Box Office Collections (Overseas): After ending a year on an exceptional note, Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba, has made a smashing entry in the New Year. The movie which is on a record-breaking spree in the domestic market is performing terrifically well in the international arena too.

Just like in the domestic market, Simmba exceeded all the expectations in overseas, with crossing the 50 crore mark in just 5 days of its release. The movie has collected around 51 crores till Tuesday. This Rohit Shetty directorial is also marching towards the 150 crore mark in India.

Upon its release on 28th December 2018, Simmba got positive critical reception and received positive word-of-mouth.

Ranveer’s performance as the corrupt police officer Simmba, who has a moral turnaround to become the saviour of justice, has been getting a positive response from critics and audiences.

Actor Ranveer Singh says he wants to explore something new with each of his projects and keep on evolving as an artist.

“As an artist, I have always wanted to entertain audiences, at the same time offering something new to them with every film, with a constant endeavour to push myself to evolve as an actor,” Ranveer said in a statement.

“With ‘Simmba’ again, I was doing something absolutely new, thus adding a new dimension to my repertoire,” he added.

Last year, Ranveer garnered applause for essaying the role of villainous Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. At the moment, he is enjoying the successful run of Simmba.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who worked with Rohit Shetty on Simmba, also expressed that working with the director has been one of his best experiences.

