Simmba Box Office Collections Day 24: Jumps On Its 4th Sunday!

Simmba Box Office Collections Day 24: The retaining champion of last year has still some fuel left before crossing the finishing line. The Ranveer Singh starrer is inching towards the 240 crore mark and it could have an outside chance of touching the 250 crore mark. It’s already a huge achievement for Ranveer Singh but the 250 crore number will be an icing on the cake.

The movie has collected 3.73 crores in its 4th weekend and today is the day when it’ll start falling at the box office. From today a downward slope is destined but if it manages to stay stable even on lower levels, 250 crores could just be possible. It collected 66 lakhs on its 4th Friday and 1.22 crores on its 4th Saturday. A minimal jump was expected on Sunday and it had the same.

It has collected 1.85 crores on its 4th Sunday taking the grand total to 236.22 crores. It would be interesting to see how the film will hold from today till Thursday. Friday has two major releases in Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray and they will take a huge chunk of screens.

Shibasish Sarkar, Reliance Entertainment, commented: “Simmba has received great love from critics and audiences alike, globally. We are grateful to our partners, Rohit and Karan Johar, and new ‘superstar’ Ranveer Singh, for creating a hugely entertaining film that has delivered great joy to audiences through the holiday season and beyond.”

Karan Johar said Dharma Productions is proud and ecstatic with Simmba.

“Rohit Shetty is a mainstream maverick and this has been one of our best associations and looking forward to many more with him and his team. Simmba marks the beginning of a solid professional bond between Rohit and me! Personally, he is one of the best guys in the business and a true friend,” he said.

The film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Siddharth Jadhav, Ashutosh Rana and Ajay Devgn.

