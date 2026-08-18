Sigma: Jason Sanjay’s Directorial To Set New Box Office Record For Sundeep Kishan? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Jason Sanjay is all set to mark his directorial debut in the film industry. His film Sigma was originally scheduled to hit theaters in the last week of July. However, the makers decided it was best to come on a new date after Jana Nayagan announced its release date. But why is the debutant’s film getting much attention? Cause he is not just a regular debutant but also the son of the most popular person of Tamil Nadu- Thalapathy Vijay, or Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

When is Sigma Releasing?

The makers of Jason Sanjay’s debut have announced October 2 as the film’s release date. The release of the film was pushed following the new release date of Vijay’s farewell film, Jana Nayagan. The actor’s swansong was released in theaters on July 23. Described by the makers as a “high-stakes heist” film, Sigma is expected to blend action, comedy, treasure-hunt and heist elements. Jason Sanjay, who has written and directed the film, has described it as a highly energetic theatrical experience.

The film stars Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles, along with Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Magalakshmi, Sheela Rajkumar, Kamalesh, and Kiran Konda. The film has music by S Thaman and is backed by Lyca Productions.

How Much Does Sigma Need To Earn To Become Sundeep Kishan’s Biggest Opening?

Sundeep Kishan’s highest opening-day collection is from the 2023 film Michael. The film earned 4.6 crore in worldwide gross. So, can Sundeep Kishan’s next break the record? Sigma will be released in theaters on October 2, enjoying the Gandhi Jayanti holiday weekend. Apart from that, there is a natural curiosity to see Vijay’s son, Jason’s first film. So there is potential for the film to do well at the box office on its first day. So far, Vijay has not spoken about his son’s film on a public platform. If he promotes his son’s film, it will definitely encourage his fans to fill the theatres on day 1.

Additionally, Sigma will face competition at the box office from Vijay Sethupathi‘s Baththa, directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, and Mr Bhaarath. Both films will be released in theaters on October 1. Ram, Nivin Pauly and Soori’s long-awaited Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai is also scheduled to hit theatres on October 1.

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