Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Day 6 Early Trends: Not Everything Is Colourful For This Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar Starrer

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Day 6 Early Trends: Tackling a social stigma, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar’s latest gay-love story is finding tough to keep attracting a new set of audience at the box office.

All set to complete its first week at the box office, the journey so far has surely been not up to the mark. Given the subject, the film had already narrowed its set of the target audience. But the collection suggests, even the audiences from the high-plexes aren’t appearing in a big number.

As per the early trends, the film has reported a further drop and collected in the range of 2.70-2.90 crores. This comes as opposed to yesterday’s collection of 3.07 crores. If we go by the early trends, the total collection of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will be in the range of 42.30 crores-42.50 crores.

As it enters the second week, it’ll face tough competition from Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad as both the movies’ major chunk of the set of audience is similar. It would be interesting to see where it stands post Thappad takes over the driving seat.

The gay rom-com starring Ayushmann with newcomer Jitendra Kumar saw a three-day opening weekend haul of Rs 32.66 crore in the domestic market.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the film launches digital sensation, Jitender Kumar, as Ayushmann’s on-screen love interest. The film also reunites the Badhaai Ho couple Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta and features Manu Rishi Chaddha and Maanvi Gagroo in important roles. Bhumi Pednekar plays a cameo in the film, written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The film released on February 21.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!