Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Day 19: On The Verge Of Wrapping Up Its Theatrical Run!

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana-Jitendra Kumar’s take on homose*ual marriage hasn’t been able to live up to the huge expectations pinned on it. Currently running in its 3rd week, the film will wrap its run very soon.

After the end of 19 days theatrical run, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has accumulated a total of 62.05 crores. The film on its 3rd Monday collected 44 lakhs and saw a limited jump due to Holi holiday, to add another 60 lakhs. The underperformance is clearly seen from the way the film is trending and might wrap up its lifetime run post Angrezi Medium’s arrival.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan starring Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar. The film also features Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in key roles.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana is happy with the response to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

“When you do a film on a taboo topic, you have to first plan on how are you going to spread the message of the film to as many people as possible. So, for us, when we decided to take up an important subject like legitimacy of same-sex relationships, we decided to do it through humour. It is because of that decision ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan‘ is a success today,” Ayushmann said.

He says it was a very tricky subject to make a film on.

“We were very conscious that films on this subject can be very tricky to deliver to audiences. So, we decided that we will entertain them thoroughly while giving them a thought to ponder o’. I’m delighted that our crucial social message movie has done well. It has reached out to a considerable number of people and it has triggered a conversation within famil”es,” reports IANS.

