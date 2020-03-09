Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Day 17: Ayushmann Khurranna’s Film Has A Fair Third Weekend, In Chance To Surpass Article 15 Lifetime

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan had a fair third weekend at the box office. Though sub-optimal collections during the first week had made most wonder whether the film would be able to survive for long, it managed to hang in there during the second weekend. Now it’s the same story in the third week as well as at certain properties, the film is managing to find an audience.

The Aanand L. Rai production accumulated 2.07 crores more over the weekend and that is fair enough considering the fact that Baaghi 3 is the top release in the running, Thappad is finding some audience as well and there is virus scare too. Still, there are footfalls coming in from certain segments and that has allowed the collections to go past the 60 crores mark at the least.

The Ayushmann Khurranna starrer stands at 61.01 crores currently and now has a real chance to surpass the lifetime numbers of his Article 15. The social drama had collected 63.05 crores in its final run and though one expected Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan to go past the 75 crores mark at least, if not enter the 100 Crore Club, it would just turn out to be better than Article 15 from theatrical collections perspective.

Average.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

