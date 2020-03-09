Thappad Box Office Day 9: Maintains Momentum On Sunday Too!

Thappad Box Office: After registering very good growth on Saturday, it maintained momentum on Sunday as well. The film managed to go past the 2 crores mark all over again and brought in 2.15 crores. Though the release of Baaghi 3 did give an impression that the Taapsee Pannu starrer may just struggle to sustain itself in the second week, fortunately the film has been working well at the premium multiplexes and that is allowing the collections to stay table at certain centers.

So far, the film has collected 27.84 crores and one now waits to see how strong is the hold demonstrated today. Typically, a film like this would fall on the second Monday. However, with tomorrow being Holi festival, there would be good footfalls in the evening and night shows today. If the film can come close to the 1 crore mark today, it would indeed be commendable.

Next target for the Taapsee Pannu starrer is to go past the lifetime collections of Panga. The Kangana Ranaut starrer had collected 28.92 crores by the end of its theatrical run and Thappad should manage to surpass that by tomorrow, if not today itself.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!