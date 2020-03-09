Rashami Desai On Being Bodyshamed: “Have Been Trolled For My Low Cleavage…”

Rashami Desai was last seen in Bigg Boss 13 and has been grabbing headlines ever since. The actress created a lot of noise over her rifts with Sidharth Shukla and ex-beau Arhaan Khan’s shocking revelations of being married and having a kid. However, the beauty has come out stronger than ever, and that too with utmost grace. On Women’s Day, the actress is now giving it back to trolls who’ve body-shamed her.

For the unversed, the Uttaran actress has gained a little weight compared to the times when she newly grabbed fame. There have been major trolls commenting on her weight. But now, the actress is not holding back anymore and has the classiest response to it all.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Rashami shared, “I have been trolled a lot of times for my size, make-up, clothes, hair, for my low cleavage. I have a habit of fluctuating when it comes to weight. Sometimes I gain or lose weight, so they have a problem with that too. There are times when they don’t like my clothes or dance, so they comment on that too. I want to tell these faceless people it is my body, my choice I will do what I feel is right. I have earned it.”

Meanwhile, recently there were reports doing the rounds that Rashami Desai will be reuniting with ex Arhaan Khan over some unfinished business. However, the actress in a conversation with us refuted all such rumours and clarified that there’s no looking back.

“I don’t know why people have.. ye headline unhone apne portal pe daali and mujhse nahi pucha tha. But I have not met him yet. I had certain things to communicate which I have been communicating but I don’t see meeting him because I don’t see any reason for communicating with him now anymore,” shared the Dil Se Dil Tak actress.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!