Baaghi 3 Box Office Day 3: Shows Good Growth On Sunday

Baaghi 3 showed growth on Sunday as 20.30 crores came in. This is decent enough jump when compared to Friday numbers of 17.50 crores and good if one takes Saturday collections of 16.03 crores under consideration.

That said, the good news is that the film has grown as the Tiger Shroff starrer could well have easily go down on Sunday too due to so many factors coming into play. Still, audience footfalls are definitely there which means Monday (pre-holiday) and Tuesday (holiday) would be good too.

The Sajid Nadiadwala production has now collected 53.83 crores already and this is the second highest weekend after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior [61.93 crores]. In fact if not for the virus scare, the Ahmed Khan directed film could well have enjoyed the status of being the biggest weekend opener of 2020.

Back in 2016, Baaghi had collected 77 crores in its lifetime and there is a good probability that Baaghi 3 will manage to go past that number in the first week itself.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

