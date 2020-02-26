Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: 39.60 Crores VS 5 Days Business & Trend Of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Last 3 Films

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana has become a strong force at the Box Office in the last 2 years or so. With every film he has done in all these years he has made the belief even stronger. If he has given commercial Super-Duper Hit films like Dream Girl and Bala, his niche film like Article 15 was also a Super Hit.

The reason behind this successful trajectory has been the constant selection of good films and thus increasing the trust level among the audience. With the increase of trust, Ayushmann’s films started opening in a better way and with the good delivery, his films trended well and remained in cinemas for a longer period.

However, the case has not been similar for his recent release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. While the film took a nice opening at the Box Office, it’s content wasn’t received too warmly by the audience. That’s the reason the film’s collections have been on a declining side ever since it has entered weekdays.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has earned 39.60 crores in 5 days and is likely to end the first week around 45 crores mark. The business is not bad but not what we expect from an Ayushmann starrer. Also with the kind of opening the film had taken, it would’ve been better if the first week could reach near 50 crores mark.

Let’s have a look at the 5-day breakdown of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and how it compares to Ayushmann’s last films Bala, Dream Girl & Article 15.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Day 1: 9.55 crores

Day 2: 11.08 crores

Day 3: 12.03 crores

Day 4: 3.87 crores

Day 5: 3.07 crores

5 Day Total: 39.60 crores

Bala

Day 1: 10.15 crores

Day 2: 15.73 crores

Day 3: 18.07 crores

Day 4: 8.26 crores

Day 5: 9.52 crores

5 Day Total: 61.73 crores

Dream Girl

Day 1: 10.05 crores

Day 2: 16.42 crores

Day 3: 18.10 crores

Day 4: 7.43 crores

Day 5: 7.40 crores

5 Day Total: 59.4 crores

Article 15

Day 1: 5.02 crores

Day 2: 7.25 crores

Day 3: 7.77 crores

Day 4: 3.97 crores

Day 5: 3.67 crores

5 Day Total: 27.68 crores

