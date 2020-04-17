Shivaay Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Ajay Devgn’s 2016 Thriller

Shivaay Box Office: Released in 2016, Ajay Devgn led film faced stiff competition from Ranbir Kapoor’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Although the film crossed the 100 crore barrier, it turned out to be an ordinary affair as it was made at a high cost.

Before the release, Shivaay created a huge pre-release buzz due to its highly intriguing trailer. Despite a clash, it took a decent opening of 10.24 crores but its average content and not so favourable word-of-mouth did all the damage. The only sigh of relief for the makers was that it somehow achieved the 100 crore milestone. It wrapped up its run at 100.35 crores.

Take a look at the daily breakdown of Shivaay:

Day 1- 10.24 crores

Day 2- 10.06 crores

Day 3- 8.26 crores

First weekend- 28.56 crores

Day 4- 17.35 crores

Day 5- 11.05 crores

Day 6- 7.40 crores

Day 7- 6.05 crores

First week- 70.41 crores

Day 8- 4.61 crores

Day 9- 5.40 crores

Day 10- 7.08 crores

Day 11- 2.50 crores

Day 12- 1.90 crores

Day 13- 1 crore

Day 14- 0.50 crore

Second week- 22.99 crores (93.40 crores)

Third week- 4.75 crores (98.15 crores)

Fourth week- 1.65 crores (99.80 crores)

Fifth week- 0.45 crore (100.25 crores)

Sixth week- 0.10 crore (100.35 crores)

Lifetime- 100.35 crores

