Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston To Share Failed Relations, Alcohol Issues In Tell-All Interview?

Brad Pitt has clearly moved on from his rumoured ex Alia Shawkat as well as wife Angelina Jolie, and love seems to be totally in the air with Jennifer Aniston. If rumours are to be believed, the lovebirds have already welcomed twins via surrogacy and making the most of the quarantine together. But what about their decision to make their relation official through an interview? We have an update.

Previously, we reported to you about rumours of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston opting for an interview to make their relation official. Names like Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey and Ryan Seacrest hosting the event have been surfacing on the internet. But the latest development suggests that the duo is going to speak about their personal struggles and so much more.

A source close to NW Magazine revealed the same as, “They want to address the public directly, and let fans know they care for each other and always have – that will never change. They’re older now and more relaxed about discussing their personal lives – especially with friends like Ellen and Oprah.”

Fans of the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor very well know about his struggle with alcohol and how he emerged victorious over it. Similar is the case with Jennifer Aniston’s previous failed relationship.

Regarding the same, “They want to address the public directly, and let fans know they care for each other and always have – that will never change. They’re older now and more relaxed about discussing their personal lives – especially with friends like Ellen and Oprah,” adds the source.

But what’s more exciting is the part where the source shares, “There are also rumours they’re building a house together. But the number-one dream would be for Jen to use the taping to finally confirm she’s pregnant,” the tipster stated.”

Are you excited for their big announcement? We certainly are!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!