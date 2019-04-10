Shazam! Box Office Day 5 (India): Stays Stable; Postponement Of PM Narendra Modi’s Biopic Will Help Further!

Shazam! Box Office Day 5 (India): When it comes to Hollywood, the horror genre and the superhero flicks guarantee a certain kind of returns in India. These genres have dominated over the years along with the famous actioners. Last week’s release, DC’s Shazam has been doing pretty well for itself.

After adding 1.50 crores* on its day 4, the Zachary Levi starrer has gone ahead to collect more 1.30 crores* on its 1st Tuesday. It now stands at the grand total of 14.50 crores* in 5 days. PM Narendra Modi biopic has been blocked by Election Commission before a day of its release and this will surely work in the favour of Shazam.

From the previous box office giants, Kesari and Romeo Akbar Walter are hanging on thin threads while Junglee is all set to fold up. Shazam could easily squeeze in more shows as there’s no other notable release this week.

Shazam! follows Billy Batson (Asher Angel), a foster teen who transforms into a fully grown superhero (Levi) when he says the magic word. The Warner Bros Pictures project released in India on April 5.

“Shazaming in the world! Congratulations on opening weekend! This movie is so fun, you all need to see it,” Gadot posted on Twitter. “So proud of you Zachary Levi! Welcome to the universe brother! We’ve been waiting for you,” she added.

As far as the worldwide box office is concerned, over its first weekend, New Line and DC’s genre-bending, kid-friendly Shazam! debuted to a better-than-expected $53.5 million domestically and $155.5 million globally, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

