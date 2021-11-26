Satyameva Jayate 2 saw a Thursday release for itself, though it couldn’t add much of an advantage for it at the box office. Though the makers went all out to create awareness around an early release at theatres, somehow audiences didn’t really turn up on huge numbers on the opening day, as one would have expected. At best, the day worked like ‘paid previews’ day, what with 3.50 crores* coming in.

Nonetheless, it’s now about what happens from this point on. Early reviews of the John Abraham starrer indicate that this one is an out and out masala film by director Milap Zaveri and its target audience will come at the single screens.

When Satyameva Jayate had released, it had done well at the multiplexes as well, especially due to Independence Day release, and hence had brought in over 20 crores on the first day.

It’s too soon though to announce any verdict since the conventional weekend has just begun. Moreover, Satyameva Jayate 2 has in fact found good reviews coming its way when it comes to calling out the content that is aimed for the gentry. It’s this very crowd that should do the trick for the film and growth from here till Sunday will be the deciding factor.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

