Sarkaru Vaari Paata was a big-screen comeback vehicle for Mahesh Babu post the pandemic, but things have turned just about decent and not great. The film has already crossed the 100 crore mark in India and after 14 days’ theatrical run, the pace has really slowed down and it will have to wait to enter into the 200 crore club for some more days.

Advertisement

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was released in early 2020. The actor returned to the screens after a gap of more than two years. Expectedly, the excitement had been sky-high, but the film turned out to be nothing more than fan service with nothing new in it. So after a terrific start of 75 crores gross on day 1, the film went downhill and has clearly underperformed so far.

Advertisement

Speaking about the latest update, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has made 159.3 crores gross (135 crores nett) in India and 28 crores gross in overseas. The worldwide total stands at 187.3 crores. From hereon, 200 crores is definitely on the cards, but it will take more time than expected as the pace has slowed down.

Meanwhile, Sarkaru Vaari Paata director Parasuram, who recently visited Simhachalam Narasimha Swamy temple, apologised to the devotees for the dialogue in the movie. A dialogue based on Narasimha Swamy has sparked controversy in one of the face-off scenes starring Mahesh Babu and actor Samuthirakani. The antagonist in the film Samuthirakani, mouths a dialogue in which he compares himself to a Hindu God.

“Do you have any idea why Lord Narasimha is covered in sandalwood paste? Because the average person can’t stand his ‘Ugra Rupam’ (extreme form). You can’t stand my wildest version, either,” says the villain during a confrontation with the hero.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: JugJugg Jeeyo Trailer Impact At Box Office Day 1: Kiara Advani & Varun Dhawan Led Family Entertainer Is Gearing Up For A Decent Start As Stage Is Set!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram