Sarkar Box Office Collections Worldwide: Crosses The 250 Crore Mark – Superstar Vijay Outshines Himself!

Sarkar, which took a monstrous opening, has been doing impressive business worldwide. The movie has crossed the 250 crore mark worldwide and now stands at an approx collection of 253 crores*.

After Mersal & Baahubali: The Conclusion this became the 3rd film to cross the 100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu in just 7 days. The movie has also crossed the worldwide lifetime collections of Vijay’s 2017’s release Mersal. As we reported early the numbers are mind-blowing if we consider the kind of business it did but this hasn’t been a huge party for the distributors.

Just before the release co-director Varun Rajendran had alleged that Murugadoss’ ‘Sarkar‘ is heavily inspired by his story ‘Sengol‘, which he had registered in 2007.

Sarkar, which features Vijay in the lead role, was released on November 6. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Radha Ravi and Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar among others in key roles. The film is produced by Sun Pictures and features music by A.R Rahman.

As far as Mersal is concerned, the Vijay-starrer will be dubbed into Mandarin in early 2019, reports variety.com. Directed by Atlee, the action thriller released in India in 2017, and had garnered a lot of positive response from the critics and audience.