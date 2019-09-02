Saaho Box Office Advance Booking Day 4: South India Carries The Film Forward

Saaho enjoyed a spectacular weekend at the Box Office as it raked 79.08 crores just in the Hindi version. The film has now come out of the weekend benefit and has entered weekdays, though it will still take benefit of Ganesh Chaturthi’s partial holiday today.

If we compare Friday-Monday, there’s a routine drop in the occupancy today as the morning occupancy were 30-35% compared to 40-45% on Day 1. Also, there’s a sharp drop in the advance booking for today as the number of houseful shows have come down.

Let’s have a look at the Advance Booking trends for today:

Mumbai

Mumbai has shown a drop today as there are less than 10% Hindi 2D shows going houseful or filling fast. Other versions like Telugu 2D and Hindi IMAX are practically zero.

Delhi

Delhi is doing little better than Mumbai with around 10% housefull Hindi 2D shows. Other versions in regional languages are hardly getting any response.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is still pulling in the audience with 10-15% Hindi 2D and Telugu 2D shows being sold out or filling fast.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad has done incredibly well since Day 1 and it’s still rocking with 75% + shows sold out or filling fast in Hindi and 70% + shows going housefull or filling fast in Telugu.

Chennai

Chennai has also held up itself pretty firmly with 50-55% Hindi 2D shows going housefull or filling fast, 15-20% Tamil shows filling fast and 10-15% Telugu shows.

Ahmedabad & Kolkata

Ahmedabad is weak with only 10% shows going housefull or filling fast in Hindi 2D and Kolkata little better with 15-20%.

