SS Rajamouli’s RRR has added another feather to its already colourful and proud hat. The SS Rajamouli film has made and broken several box office records since its release on March 24, 2022. The Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer has earned several awards and nominations at Indian and International award functions including Best Picture (Non-English language category) and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the Golden Globes and Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu) at the Oscars.

As per the news coming in now, the epic period action drama has sold nearly 1000 tickets in less than 2 minutes at the Los Angeles Chinese Theatre. Read on to know in detail exactly how many tickets the film managed to sell and in how many seconds below.

Twitter handle ‘Beyond Fest’ took the micro-blogging site a while ago and shared the latest achievement of the SS Rajamouli starrer in the USA. The tweet read, “It’s official and it’s historic. @RRRMovie sold out the @ChineseTheatres @IMAX in 98 seconds. There has never been a screening like this of an Indian film before because there has never been a film like RRR before.” He wrapped his tweet by thanking the filmmaker and the film’s leading men Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

The Los Angeles Chinese Theatre has 932 seats. In the same tweet trend, the handle revealed that they will have a standby line for RRR tickets the day it screens. They wrote, “And thank you to everyone who bought tickets and we apologize to everyone who wasn’t successful. We will have a standby line on the day to fill available seats & will post here if any tix open up.”

Rejoicing hearing this news and wanting newer audiences to enjoy the cinematic on the big screen, one user wrote, “I request Indian fans who have already seen #RRR multiple times to please give away the tickets to new audience who are yet to watch it. This is rare opportunity for Indian cinema to go global, let’s not ruin it…” Another added, “Hey @ChineseTheatres Sell More tickets if seats r not available..Fans n audience will buy d tickets if they don’t have seat also no issue..In South India fans shows will run with 2k r 3k attendance where as d theatre capacity will b 700 r 900..It will b unforgettable experience!!”

This isn’t the first time RRR has been screened at the Los Angeles Chinese Theatre. In October, the film was screened at the same venue and collected $21,000 – approximately ₹17,09,000, from the single screening.

