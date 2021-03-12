Roohi surprised many in the trade as it took an opening of 3.06 crores. While the business wasn’t anything big, it made everyone happy because no one was foreseeing this kind of collections in the ongoing pandemic situation.

Advertisement

The Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao & Varun Sharma’s horror-comedy was helped by hit music and the holiday release also pushed it a bit. Now as the film came out of the holiday benefit, it has shown a drop in collections.

Advertisement

However, the good news is that it’s a normal drop and something every film sees after the holiday. As per early samples, Roohi has collected 2-2.25 crores on Day 2. Now, this is an encouraging sign for the weekend because the cinemas continued to receive footfalls despite heavy restrictions in several areas. Delhi/NCR showed a little bigger drop compared to other states but it was natural because the film performed better than others on Day 1.

The two-day business of Roohi is 5-5.25 crores as per early estimates and it’s certain that the film will have a double-digit extended weekend. One just looks forward to seeing how far it can go from the 10 crore mark by the end of Sunday.

So far, Roohi is a good news for the ailing industry. If it hasn’t collected big, it has given a start to the industry at least. Now the upcoming major films like Mumbai Saga, Saina, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and others can be expected to do better but that will also depend on how the situation shapes up in the coming days.

Directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi is a follow up to the 2018 film Stree. The film is a part of Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe and will be followed by Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya. The upcoming film is slated to release on April 14, 2022.

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more Box Office updates.

Must Read: Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh & Others Rehearsing ‘Ghanan Ghanan’ Song From Lagaan In BTS Video Is Pure Nostalgia

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube