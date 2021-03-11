Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao & Varun Sharma starrer Roohi has shown a ray of hope to all, directly and indirectly, involved. Being the first major Bollywood to release amid pandemic, it was never expected to open big, but there were hopes of at least a respectable start.

The advance booking trends of the film were way below par and it made a lot of people feel nervous. However, as the film opened today in the morning there were a considerable amount of footfalls. Now the good news is that the film continued to remain steady throughout the day and is all set to end on a promising note.

As per an inside trade report, Roohi is taking a shot at 3 crores on Day 1. Now that’s not something to jump and celebrate but considering no Hindi film could touch even a 1 crore mark on Day 1 amid pandemic, this one is definitely an encouraging sign.

In our pre-release buzz report, we had mentioned that Roohi is likely to have a Day 1 of 3-4 crores. Well looking at the trends now we can say that it has good chances of touching the minimum predicted number.

The final numbers of Roohi will be out in the morning but it looks like in the safe zone right now. All the film has do is remain steady on Friday and then jump in the weekend. If that happens, the stage will be set for the film for a respectable week 1. In this way, it will also be able to retain maximum possible screens when 2 new films Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar & Mumbai Saga hit the cinemas next Friday.

Roohi has got a release in 1500 approx screens which is the biggest release for any Hindi film in the last year.

Directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi is a follow to the 2018 film Stree. The film is a part of Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe and will be followed by Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya. The upcoming film is slated to release on April 14, 2022.

